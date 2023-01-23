MagnetGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,558.32 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and $4,558.32 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00413877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.85 or 0.29051106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00592840 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

