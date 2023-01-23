MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $324.94 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00414084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,679.99 or 0.29065654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00588262 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

