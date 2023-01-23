MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $215,377.50 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,550.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Robert Dennehy sold 14,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $989,121.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $89,954.28.

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $664,628.38.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

