Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head to Head Comparison

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 4.93% 15.59% 4.17% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 4 4 0 2.20 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.40 $718.00 million $3.07 9.25 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.99 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

DXC Technology beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

