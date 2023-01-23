LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

LYB opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

