Liquity USD Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $174.90 million and approximately $441,635.85 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 172,162,693 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

