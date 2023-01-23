LINK (LN) Price Reaches $46.00 on Major Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $46.00 or 0.00202654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $309.76 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINK has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

