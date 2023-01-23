Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.73. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $159.79.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.