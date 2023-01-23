Legacy CG LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.