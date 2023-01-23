Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

