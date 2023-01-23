Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.87 million and approximately $648,732.09 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00212281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,869,610 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.