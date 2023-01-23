Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $103.91 million and approximately $3,438.91 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

