Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 605,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Knowles by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

