Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Update

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,626.0 days.

Klépierre Stock Up 0.6 %

KLPEF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 5,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.65) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

