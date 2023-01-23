Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,741.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

KIKOF stock remained flat at $49.54 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Kikkoman from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

Further Reading

