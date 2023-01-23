Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Kier Group Stock Performance

LON KIE opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2,316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.80 ($1.30).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kier Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 41,099 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £24,659.40 ($30,090.79).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

