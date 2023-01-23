KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.