KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 448.6 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

KBC Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

