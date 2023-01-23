KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 448.6 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
KBC Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $91.98.
About KBC Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.