JUST Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, JUST has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $222.33 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
JUST Token Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
