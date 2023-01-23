JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.13.

Shares of DLTR opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

