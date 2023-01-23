JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.99) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.25) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a £125 ($152.53) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.81) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.63) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £116.25 ($141.85).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at £112 ($136.67) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of £107.85. The stock has a market cap of £173.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,666.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,214 ($100.23) and a fifty-two week high of £118.86 ($145.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

