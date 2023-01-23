JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $9.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.66. 3,055,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,085. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

