JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.73.

Apple stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

