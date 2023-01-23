Joystick (JOY) One Day Volume Hits $43,111.85

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $25.30 million and $43,111.85 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00223310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12143851 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,708.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.