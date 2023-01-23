Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,215.09

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $25.30 million and $42,215.09 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00223310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12143851 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,708.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

