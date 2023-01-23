JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given New €21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JCDXF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $22.56 during midday trading on Monday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.