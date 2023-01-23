Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Prime Realty Investment (JPRRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.