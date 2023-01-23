Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.