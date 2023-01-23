Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Jabil by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

NYSE:JBL opened at $80.00 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 18,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,454,583.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,791,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 18,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,454,583.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,791,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,581,575. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

