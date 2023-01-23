J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $203.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average is $175.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

