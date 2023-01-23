J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.