Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 100,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,992.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 185,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Isoray worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
