iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.