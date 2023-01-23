iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

