iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

