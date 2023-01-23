iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.25. 6,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.22. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

