iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.45. 198,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,364. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.