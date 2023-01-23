iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,021 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,882,000 after buying an additional 1,895,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,702,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 400,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,046.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 381,361 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter worth $6,333,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 182,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,577. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

