iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,160.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,357,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

