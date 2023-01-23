iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 6,229,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

