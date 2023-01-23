iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.