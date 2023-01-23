iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Lessened by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.42 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.