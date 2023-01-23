iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.45 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

