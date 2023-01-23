iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

CVD traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.91. 2,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.85. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$18.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.