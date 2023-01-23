iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:CVD traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.91. 2,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.85.

