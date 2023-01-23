iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,828 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.