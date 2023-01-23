iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $50.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,910,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,999. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
