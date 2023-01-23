iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $50.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,910,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,999. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 210,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter.

