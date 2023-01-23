IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $629.33 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $629.33 million and $16.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

