IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $629.33 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $629.33 million and $16.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012330 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
