Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $39.42. 1,020,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -328.47 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

