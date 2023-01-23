Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $8,039,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $19.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.07. 1,702,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $579.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

