Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,263.13. Interroll has a twelve month low of $2,079.01 and a twelve month high of $2,342.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

