International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IPCFF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.