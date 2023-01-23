International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Business Machines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

